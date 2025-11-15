No. 12 Louisville uses hot hand from deep to wallop Ohio 106-81

Louisville shot 20 of 36 in the first half, including going 9 for 17 from 3-point range. Isaac McKneely scored 12 points in the half.

Louisville also forced Ohio (1-3), a team that averaged 10.3 turnovers in its first three games, to commit 11 of its 17 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. That helped the Cardinals grow their lead to 58-37 with less than two minutes before halftime.

Six Cardinals scored in double figures. Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 19 points and seven assists. McKneely had 15 points, and Sananda Fru scored 10 of his 14 in the second half.

Jackson Paveletzke led the Bobcats, matching his career-high of 28 points. An All-MAC first-team selection last season, Paveletzke made seven of his first eight shots and finished 8 of 14 from the field.

Aidan Hadaway finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for Ohio.

Up next

Ohio hosts Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday night.

Louisville travels to play Cincinnati on Friday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball