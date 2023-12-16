No. 12 Ohio State women cruise past Grand Valley State 73-49, set to face No. 2 UCLA on Monday

It was a good tuneup for Monday's home game against No. 2 UCLA.

The Buckeyes (9-1), who have won nine straight, forced 32 turnovers, 22 of them steals, and turned those into 34 points.

Ellie Droste had 17 points for the Lakers (7-1), the second-ranked D-II team. They played even with the Buckeyes in the second half, both teams scored 30 points, and finished with a 34-30 rebounding advantage.

Thierry and Sheldon split 22 points on combined 10-for-10 shooting to help the Buckeyes take a 43-19 lead at the half.

Sheldon had seven in an 11-0 run that made it 19-7 late in the first quarter. Grand Valley State had 20 turnovers in the first half the Buckeyes converted into 25 points.

Ohio State shot 50% in the first half, 32% in the second and finished 1 for 10 from 3-point range.

The only other meeting between the schools was in the spring of 1976. GVSU won 61-58 in the MAIAW Tournament.

