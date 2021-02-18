No. 12 USF women beat Cincinnati 69-65 in OT, extend streak

Elisa Pinzan added 11 points and nine assists for USF (12-1, 10-0 American Athletic Conference). The Bulls have won 11 in a row overall and 10 straight conference games, both program records.

Jada Scott made a layup to give Cincinnati (4-14, 3-11) a 65-64 lead with 1:26 left in overtime but Mununga hit two free throws 21 seconds later and the Bearcats didn't score again.