No. 13 Arkansas beats Cincy 73-67 in Hall of Fame Classic

There wasn't much offense early from two teams that have the ability to fill up the bucket.

The Razorbacks struggled with their outside shot, going 0 for 10 from beyond arc in the first half. And the Bearcats had trouble on the glass, where they didn't get a single offensive rebound until the waning minutes.

Cincinnati also dealt with a bunch of foul trouble while building a 30-26 halftime lead. Mika Adams-Woods took a seat with three fouls after playing just seven minutes, and big man Victor Lakhin went to the locker room with two fouls.

It forced first-year Bearcats coach Wes Miller to use some creative lineups late in the first half.

They continued to maintain their meager lead in the second, even though just about every rebound and loose ball went the other way. On a single trip down floor, Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams missed a 3-pointer, Connor Vanover got the board and was tied up, then Lykes missed a shot before the sprightly guard finally got one to go.

The game remained nip-and-tuck all the way to the finish.

COURTSIDE ROYALTY

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who starred at Cincinnati before heading to the NFL, took in the championship game from courtside seats. Kelce often shows up for college basketball games at T-Mobile Center, and the timing of the Bearcats in the Hall of Fame Classic worked out perfectly; the Chiefs (7-4) have a bye this week.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati had plenty of chances to pull away, including when it led 56-53 with less than seven minutes to go. But that's when DeJulius missed a 3-pointer and Hayden Koval missed another on consecutive trips down floor, opening the door for the Razorbacks to eventually pull ahead.

Arkansas struggled again from beyond the arc, going 3 of 17 in the championship game. The Razorbacks were 3 of 22 from 3-point range when they held off Kansas State in the semifinal round.

UP NEXT

The Bearcats play Monmouth on Saturday. The Razorbacks face Pennsylvania on Sunday.

