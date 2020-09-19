No. 13 Cincinnati rolls past Austin Peay 55-20 in opener

In the third quarter, Doaks had a 32-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-2, and Arquon Bush's 31-yard interception return led to Jerome Ford's 2-yard TD run and a 42-6 lead.

Backup quarterback Ben Bryant added a 40-yard TD run for the Bearcats early in the fourth quarter.

Junior QB Jeremiah Otsvall passed for 202 yards for Austin Peay (0-3), which allowed 55 points in each of its past two games, including last week's 55-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Freshman running back CJ Evans Jr. had two rushing TDs for the Governors, including a 64-yarder in the fourth quarter.

No fans were allowed in Nippert Stadium on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns, but immediate family members of players and coaches were permitted in the stands.

BIG PICTURE

Doaks has taken on a larger role in the Bearcats offense with the departure of Michael Warren II, who finished his career with 2,918 yards rushing. On Saturday, Doaks contributed to the passing game with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, to go along with his three rushing TDs. He had 84 all-purpose yards on 14 touches.

UP NEXT

Austin Peay's next game is not yet scheduled. The Ohio Valley Conference plans to play a seven-game league schedule in the spring.

Cincinnati hosts Army on Saturday in a game added to fill a void in the nonconference schedule after games against Nebraska, Miami of Ohio and Western Michigan were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, center, runs for a first down between Austin Peay defenders Isaiah Norman, left, and Kordell Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Cam Jones against Austin Peay during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Austin Peay running back CJ Evans, center, is stopped near the line of scrimmage by Cincinnati linebacker Ty Van, left, and defensive back Justin Harris during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker, left, cuts upfield against Austin Peay defensive back Kam Ruffin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete