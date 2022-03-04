No. 13 Ohio State women advance to Big Ten semifinals

Rikki Harris sank a corner 3-ponter with 2:04 remaining in the fourth for her first basket of the second half after scoring eight points in opening five minutes of the game. After a Michigan State miss, Mikesell made a 3-pointer from the same spot as Harris for a 72-58 lead and Sheldon capped the game-closing run with a runner in the lane.

Tanaya Beacham had 15 points and eight rebounds for Ohio State, which swept the season series by winning 89-83 on Jan. 12 and 61-55 in the regular-season finale. Harris added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.