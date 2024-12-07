No. 14 Cincinnati puts home win streak on the line against Howard

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Cincinnati will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Bearcats face Howard.

The Bearcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 40.3 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 10.6.

The Bison are 1-3 in road games. Howard is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Cincinnati averages 81.7 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 79.3 Howard gives up. Howard averages 15.7 more points per game (73.4) than Cincinnati allows to opponents (57.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Marcus Dockery is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.