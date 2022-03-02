No. 14 Houston tops Bearcats, takes AAC regular-season title

Mike Saunders Jr. scored 14 points, and John Newman III added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats (17-13, 7-10). Cincinnati shot 40% (20 for 50), including 8 for 27 from 3-point range. The Bearcats struggled from the free throw line, going 5 for 16.

Cincinnati has lost four straight games.

The Cougars opened the second half by outscoring Cincinnati 22-9, capped by a three-point play by Edwards with nine minutes that gave Houston a 60-43 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats got 24 points from their bench. … Cincinnati’s 27 3-point attempts gave the team a school record with 771 3-point attempts this season. … Cincinnati scored a season low for a half with 19 second-half points.

Houston: The Cougars held a 32-20 advantage in points in the paint. … Houston made 20 of 24 shots from the line. … The win helps the Cougars, who are looking to strengthen their resume heading into the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Travels to SMU on Thursday.

Houston: Hosts Temple on Thursday.

Caption Cincinnati guard David DeJulius (5) is defended by Houston guard Kyler Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) Credit: Justin Rex

Caption Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) grabs a rebound from Houston center Josh Carlton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) Credit: Justin Rex

Caption Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) brings the ball up against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) Credit: Justin Rex

Caption Cincinnati guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) Credit: Justin Rex

Caption Houston guard Taze Moore (4) is attended to on the court after being struck on the mouth while going up for rebound against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) Credit: Justin Rex