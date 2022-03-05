No. 14 Indiana women top No. 13 Ohio St in Big Ten semis

The Buckeyes never led and fell behind 38-28 late in the second quarter before Mikesell hit a jumper. The lead stayed around 10 in the third quarter but a Mikesell 3-pointer and Miller fast-break layup pulled Ohio State within 49-44. Berger answered with a jumper and four free throws restored the lead, which was 57-48 going into the fourth quarter.

Twice the lead got to 13 before a Miller 3 and two Sheldon layups had Ohio State within 68-62 with a minute left but the Buckeyes missed their last three shots.

Indiana went 5 of 10 from 3-point range to 4 of 21 for Ohio State but the Hoosiers were 17 of 23 from the foul line — although five of the misses were in the fourth quarter — while Ohio State was 4 for 4.

Caption Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) drives under Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Indiana defeated Ohio State 70-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) looks to shoot over Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Ohio State guard Taylor Thierry (14) blocks the shot of Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Indiana defeated Ohio State 70-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) shoots over Ohio State guards Jacy Sheldon (4) and Kateri Poole (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Indiana defeated Ohio State 70-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) looks to shoot against Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) and Ohio State forward Tanaya Beacham (35) go for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Indiana defeated Ohio State 70-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy