No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75

Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Volunteers 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, and she contributed 10 points during that span.

The Volunteers narrowed the lead down to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn't let it get close.