No. 14 Ohio State women beat No. 16 Indiana 78-70

It was Miller’s second straight game setting a season high after scoring 18 points against Maryland on Monday. Dorka Juhász added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-1, 6-1 Big Ten), the 27th double-double of her career. Aaliyah Patty scored 13 points.

Grace Berger matched a season high with 26 points and Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 for the Hoosiers (9-4, 7-2), who scored the first 11 points of the game.