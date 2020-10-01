No. 15 Cincinnati tries to maintain momentum against USF

KEY MATCHUP

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder vs. USF's defense. The third-year starter is completing nearly 60% of his passes and has amassed 454 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games. New USF defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer arrives after transforming the defense at FAU last season. The Bulls gave up 429 total yards against Notre Dame after surrendering 284 in the opening 27-6 win over The Citadel.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USF: RB Johnny Ford has posted 40-yard runs in each of the first two games, boosting his yards-per-carry average to 9.4. He rushed for 70 yards on six carries against the Irish.

CINCINNATI: RB Gerrid Doaks. After rushing for three touchdowns and catching a 32-yard pass for another score against Austin Peay, Doaks had a career-long 60-yard TD reception against Army last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

No fans will be allowed in 40,000-capacity Nippert Stadium except family of coaches and players. ... Cincinnati is 24-5 since 2018, ranking among the top 10 teams in college football in winning percentage during that span. ... Ridder became the eighth quarterback in program history to throw for 5,000 yards. ... UC LB Jarell White had a career-high 15 tackles against Army and was named AAC defensive player of the week. ... Michael Young Jr., a grad transfer from Notre Dame, is UC’s leading receiver with seven receptions for 70 yards and a TD. ... USF is 2-6 in trips to Nippert Stadium, the fifth-oldest stadium in the nation. ... Cincinnati was one of only seven teams in the FBS to go undefeated at home the last two seasons, and won its first two home games this season.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder throws a pass against Army during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati beat Army 24-10. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete