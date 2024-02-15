No. 15 UConn women use a 32-0 run to ease past Xavier 86-40

UConn extended its 50-13 halftime lead by scoring 19 straight points for a 71-18 lead entering the fourth. Xavier scored 22 points in the fourth, with six 3-pointers.

Ice Brady also had a double-double — the first of her freshman season — for UConn (21-5, 13-0 Big East) with 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Huskies grabbed a season-high 56 rebounds, compared to just 20 for Xavier.

UConn also had its most assists in a game, 31, since registering 33 against Toronto Metropolitan Bold on Dec. 20. Nika Muhl dished out 11 assists to reach double-digit helpers for the fifth time this season.

Ashlynn Shade added 14 points for UConn and Qadence Samuels had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Aizhanique Mayo scored 14 points for Xavier (1-21, 0-13), which is 0-8 all-time against UConn. Daniela Lopez added 10 points, going 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

UConn, which was coming off an 83-65 loss to No. 1 South Carolina, returns home to play Georgetown on Friday. Xavier plays at Providence on Sunday, seeking its first win since Dec. 15 against SIUE.

