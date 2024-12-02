No. 16 Cincinnati plays Villanova on 6-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Cincinnati will try to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Villanova.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 at home. Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 77.8 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Bearcats are 2-0 on the road. Cincinnati averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Villanova makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Cincinnati averages 18.7 more points per game (85.3) than Villanova gives up to opponents (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 53.5% and averaging 25.1 points for the Wildcats.

Simas Lukosius is averaging 16.5 points and four assists for the Bearcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.