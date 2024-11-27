No. 16 Cincinnati puts home win streak on the line against Alabama State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -27; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Cincinnati hosts Alabama State aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Bearcats have gone 3-0 at home. Cincinnati is the best team in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 55.4 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

The Hornets are 0-3 in road games. Alabama State averages 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Cincinnati makes 55.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.0 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Alabama State scores 27.1 more points per game (82.5) than Cincinnati gives up to opponents (55.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bearcats.

CJ Hines is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.