No. 17 Ohio State women clinch top-4 seed in Big Ten tourney

Ohio State held the Big Ten's second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa at 22.8 points per game, to just 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting. Penn State was just 19 of 62 from the floor (30.6%) and turned it over 20 times, leading to 22 Ohio State points.

Jacy Sheldon added eight points for Ohio State (21-5, 13-4), which has won 12 of the last 13 meetings with the Nittany Lions — including the last seven at home.