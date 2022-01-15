No. 17 Xavier rallies to defeat Creighton 80-73

An early 11-0 run helped Creighton take control early, and 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner was disruptive at the rim throughout with eight points and five blocks. O'Connell scored 10 points in the first half to help Creighton take a 34-29 lead into halftime.

The Bluejays had 13 turnovers in the first half, but the Musketeers couldn't take advantage.

Much like Wednesday's 64-60 loss to Villanova, the Musketeers got off to a cold shooting start. They trailed the Wildcats by 11 at the half before roaring back in the second half.

Against Creighton, the Musketeers trailed by eight points early in the second half before rallying behind Scruggs and Jones to take a 50-49 lead with 10:16 remaining. The Musketeers led by as many as 10 points in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays played for the first time since Jan. 5 and have played only three times since Dec. 17 after COVID-19 issues in opponents' programs forced three postponements. Two of the games (Georgetown Feb. 14 and at DePaul Feb. 17) have been rescheduled. The Jan. 11 postponement against Providence is pending a new date.

Xavier: Balance and depth have carried the Musketeers this season. Xavier has had nine different starters and seven different leading scorers. Four Xavier players are averaging in double figures in scoring.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts St. John's on Wednesday.

Xavier begins a two-game road swing at DePaul on Wednesday.

Caption Xavier's Colby Jones (3) shoots as Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Caption Xavier's Colby Jones (3) shoots as Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Credit: Tom E. Puskar

Caption Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) shoots as Creighton's KeyShawn Feazell (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Caption Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) shoots as Creighton's KeyShawn Feazell (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Credit: Tom E. Puskar

Caption Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) knocks the ball away from Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) as he drives against Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Caption Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) knocks the ball away from Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) as he drives against Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Credit: Tom E. Puskar

Caption Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) shoots as Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Caption Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) shoots as Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) Credit: Tom E. Puskar Credit: Tom E. Puskar

Caption Connecticut's Caroline Ducharme (33) blocks a shot by Creighton's Carly Bachelor (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut's Caroline Ducharme (33) blocks a shot by Creighton's Carly Bachelor (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards, right, knocks the ball from Creighton's Morgan Maly as Connecticut's Caroline Ducharme, left, defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards, right, knocks the ball from Creighton's Morgan Maly as Connecticut's Caroline Ducharme, left, defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill