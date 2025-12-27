No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes host No. 4 UCLA Bruins

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ohio State takes on No. 4 UCLA.

The Buckeyes have gone 8-0 in home games. Ohio State is 11-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Bruins play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 5-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. UCLA ranks seventh in the Big Ten giving up 55.3 points while holding opponents to 34.7% shooting.

Ohio State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.8 per game UCLA allows. UCLA averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Ohio State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Betts is averaging 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Bruins. Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 86.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 15.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 88.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.