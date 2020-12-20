No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State get CFP rematch

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence vs. Ohio State secondary. Lawrence is a Heisman Trophy front-runner who came back hot after missing time with COVID-19. The Buckeyes have been vulnerable to the pass at times, especially in the second half, but picked off Northwestern's Payton Ramsey twice on Saturday in their Big Ten championship game victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson: RB Travis Etienne has again been a reliable weapon for the Dabo Sweeney and the Tigers. He rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-10 win over Notre Dame in the ACC championship game.

Ohio State: RB Trey Sermon, a transfer from Oklahoma, had a breakout game in the Big Ten championship, rushing for an Ohio State record 331 yards and two touchdowns vs. Northwestern.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Buckeyes wrapped up their fourth straight Big Ten title with the 22-10 win over Northwestern. ... Ohio State QB Justin Fields had a season-low 114 passing yards on Saturday after a thumb injury hampered his throwing. He also threw two interceptions. He said it's a sprain and he should be OK for the Sugar Bowl ... In last weekend's win over Notre Dame, Lawrence overcame an early interception and completed 25 of 36 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score. ... Buckeyes' leading receiver Chris Olave missed the Big Ten championship because of COVID-19. Starting LB Baron Browning also was out. ... Ohio State K Blake Haubiel, who was hampered by a groin injury earlier in the season, converted 3 of 4 field-goal attempts Saturday.

