No. 20 Kentucky routs Miami (Ohio), Stoops ties wins record

“We did some good things at times,” Stoops added. “Had some drives and didn't capitalize. A lot of things to improve on.”

Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson supplied Kentucky’s other chunk plays, catching six passes for a career-high 136 yards in his Wildcats debut. His first touch went for 45 yards to set up Levis’ 6-yard TD pass to Brenden Bates on the Wildcats’ first possession to tie it at 7.

Miami managed to tie the game at 10 and stifled Kentucky at times in the first half but only managed Graham Nicholson’s 27-yard field goal midway through the third quarter. Tyre Shelton scored the Redhawks’ lone TD with a 22-yard run on their opening drive. Brett Gabbert completed 20 of 28 passes for 166 yards before leaving the game late with what coach Chuck Martin said was a non-throwing arm injury.

Kentucky outgained the Mid-American Conference school 353-290.

“We came in ready to play, ready to win,” Martin said. “But those first couple of minutes (of the second half), you can't afford to do that against an SEC team.”

The Wildcats played without leading rusher Chris Rodriguez, who Stoops said was unavailable along with linebacker Jordan Wright without being specific. The coach added that Rodriguez and other players could face multi-game suspensions next week for undisclosed reasons.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: Brett Gabbert’s short out passes initially caught Kentucky off guard to set up the first TD, and for a while the Redhawks kept pace physically and statistically. Everything changed on two plays within 62 seconds in the third quarter, digging a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

Kentucky: The Wildcats left points on the field with Levis’ high pass off Izayah Cummings’ fingertips and the QB’s goal-line interception before special teams and defense restored focus and swagger. Robinson lived up to billing as the big-play threat, but the Wildcats have work to do if they hope to win in the Swamp next week.

UP NEXT

Miami hosts Robert Morris on Saturday.

Kentucky visits Florida on Saturday in its SEC opener, seeking a second consecutive victory over the Gators.

___

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates, right, falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates, right, falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Miami (Ohio) running back Tyre Shelton (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Miami (Ohio) running back Tyre Shelton (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky quarterback Will Levis looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky quarterback Will Levis looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is stoped at the goal line by Miami (Ohio) linebackers Ty Wise (10) and Ryan McWood (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is stoped at the goal line by Miami (Ohio) linebackers Ty Wise (10) and Ryan McWood (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Miami (Ohio) running back Keyon Mozee reaches out and makes a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Miami (Ohio) running back Keyon Mozee reaches out and makes a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky coach Mark Stoops walks along the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb Combined Shape Caption Kentucky coach Mark Stoops walks along the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb) Credit: Michael Clubb Credit: Michael Clubb