No. 20 Kentucky seeks to start strong against Miami (Ohio)

KEY MATCHUP

Kentucky’s secondary vs. Miami’s receivers. Wildcats strong safety Tyrell Ajian and cornerbacks Keidron Smith (Ole Miss) and Carrington Valentine lead a unit that had to replace four key starters. They’ll face a receiver corps featuring Mac Hippenhammer and Jalen Walker (1,184 yards, nine TDs combined) and Indiana transfer Miles Marshall (22 catches, 311 yards in 2021).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: QB Brett Gabbert is on several preseason watch lists after throwing for 2,648 yards and 26 touchdowns with just six interceptions last season. He ranks seventh in program history with 5,443 passing yards, 41 TDs passing and a 58% completion percentage. His passing acumen comes honestly: he’s the younger brother of veteran NFL QB Blaine Gabbert, who backs up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Kentucky: Senior QB Will Levis has been touted as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate and first-round NFL draft choice. He’s coming off a breakout season in which he completed 66% of his passes for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 376 yards and nine TDs. He must bond with a new group of receivers but has Izayah Cummings (195 yards, 3 TDs) back.

FACTS AND FIGURES

The RedHawks are picked to win the Mid-American Conference East Division in a preseason media poll. ... Hippenhammer had career bests of 48 catches, 786 yards and five TDs after transferring from Penn State. ... Miami’s offensive line returns four players with 72 combined starts, including all 13 last season. ... Already Kentucky’s longest-tenured coach entering his 10th season, Mark Stoops can tie legend Paul “Bear” Bryant (60) as its winningest coach with a victory. ... Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who rushed for 1,379 yards and nine TDs last season, is out for the game and could face a multi-game suspension for off-field issues. ... Kentucky has won four of its last five openers and 11 of 15 overall.

FILE -Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game against North Texas in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Miami (Ohio) plays against Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen, File)