No. 20 Michigan visits Ohio State after Parrish's 21-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts No. 20 Michigan after Micah Parrish scored 21 points in Ohio State's 93-69 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Buckeyes are 10-4 on their home court. Ohio State scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Wolverines are 11-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Ohio State scores 79.8 points, 9.3 more per game than the 70.5 Michigan allows. Michigan averages 9.8 more points per game (81.4) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (71.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Parrish is averaging 15.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Vladislav Goldin is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.