No. 20 Ohio St. women put away Duquesne early in opener

Though Duquesne entered with a veteran team that includes four graduate students and two seniors, they were outmatched by an Ohio State squad that brought back all five starters and six of its top seven scorers from a year ago.

The Buckeyes broke it open in the second quarter when they outscored the Dukes 19-7 and held Duquesne to 2-of-15 shooting from the field, including 0 for 8 from beyond the 3-point arc.