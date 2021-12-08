No. 20 Ohio State women cruise past Mount St. Mary's 94-50

Sheldon was 6-of-9 shooting in the first half and Hutcherson made all five of her shots as Ohio State used a 25-7 first quarter to build a 51-22 lead at the break. The Buckeyes scored 18 points off 15 turnovers in the half and shot 58% (21 of 36) from the floor.

The Buckeyes finished shooting 56% (40 of 71) and made 10 of their 20 3-point attempts, with Hutcherson and Mikesell each making three apiece.