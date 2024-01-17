No. 21 Dayton extends win streak to 11, beats Saint Louis 70-65

Saint Louis (8-9, 1-3) had a 14-0 run in the first half after trailing by eight and took a 30-28 lead into halftime.

Holmes threw down a dunk to open the second half and a 7-0 run gave the Flyers a 44-37 lead with 12:45 left to play.

Holmes scored seven points in an 8-0 run to help Dayton go ahead by 11 with 3:53 left to play, its largest lead of the game.

Gibson Jimerson pulled the Billikens within five with a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining, but they couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Jimerson led Saint Louis with 13 points, Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 12 and Bradley Ezewiro scored 10.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Louis: The Billikens have lost four of their past five games. Their 41% from the field was their worst in 10 games.

Dayton: The Flyers' winning streak is their longest since a 20-game run in 2019-20. It is also their fourth-longest winning streak in program history.

UP NEXT

Saint Louis: Travels to VCU on Friday.

Dayton: Hosts Rhode Island on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP