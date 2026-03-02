No. 21 Miami (OH) takes on Toledo, looks for 30th victory of season

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Miami (OH) will aim for its 30th victory this season when the RedHawks host the Toledo.

The RedHawks are 15-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) leads the MAC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Eian Elmer averaging 5.2.

The Rockets are 10-6 against MAC opponents. Toledo scores 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Miami (OH) scores 90.9 points, 14.0 more per game than the 76.9 Toledo allows. Toledo scores 7.3 more points per game (81.2) than Miami (OH) allows (73.9).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Miami (OH) won 87-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Antwone Woolfolk led Miami (OH) with 21 points, and Sonny Wilson led Toledo with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Skaljac is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 assists for the RedHawks. Peter Suder is averaging 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 55.5% over the past 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 85.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.