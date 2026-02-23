No. 22 Miami (OH) visits Habhab and Eastern Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on No. 22 Miami (OH) after Mohammad Habhab scored 21 points in Eastern Michigan's 94-75 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles have gone 7-5 at home. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Habhab averaging 2.0.

The RedHawks are 14-0 in conference matchups. Miami (OH) is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Michigan averages 71.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 74.5 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Eastern Michigan allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mak Manciel averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Addison Patterson is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Peter Suder is averaging 14.6 points and 4.2 assists for the RedHawks. Eian Elmer is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 91.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.