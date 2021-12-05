No. 22 Michigan State builds big lead, tops Toledo 81-68

The Rockets used a 7-0 spurt to close to 64-55 with six minutes remaining. The Spartans scored the next six points to get their lead into double digits again.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State has held opponents in all of its non-conference victories under 70 points. The Spartans set the defensive tone early by turning nine Toledo turnovers into 14 points during the first half. The Rockets were playing a ranked team for the first time and struggled to handle the Spartans’ size and quickness in the first half. They showed resiliency with their second-half comeback.

UP NEXT

Toledo: The Rockets host Bradley on Tuesday. Toledo lost last season’s opener to Bradley 61-59.

Michigan State: The Spartans play their first Big Ten game of the season at Minnesota on Wednesday. The Golden Gophers posted a 25-point victory over then-No. 17 Michigan State last December.

___

Michigan State's Gabe Brown, right, shoots over Toledo's Ra'Heim Moss (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Toledo's Ryan Rollins, center, goes to the basket against Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Max Christie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State's Jaden Akins, left, and Toledo's Ryan Rollins, center, and Kooper Jacobi (12) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)