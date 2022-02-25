No. 22 Ohio State ekes out 86-83 win over No. 15 Illinois

Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer hit his first four attempts from 3-point range, helping Illinois jump out to a 21-8 lead in the opening 10 minutes. Plummer finished with 26 points to lead Illinois. Grandison had 14 and Frazier and Kofi Cockburn, who fouled out in the second half, each had 12.

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell was questionable with the flu before the game, but made the start and finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Young had with 18 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

The Buckeyes started the game 3 of 13 from the field, but closed the half by making 9 of their final 14 attempts. Ohio State finished the half on a 28-16 run, trailing 37-36 at the break. Liddell knocked down a jumper on the Buckeyes’ opening possession of the second half to edge them ahead, 38-37, for the first time of the night.

The Buckeyes pieced together an 14-2 run early in the second half, taking a 50-39 lead on Branham’s jumper with 15:42 to play.

Illinois hit four shots in a row to cut the Ohio State lead down to eight points on Trent Frazier’s layup with 9:14 left.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Branham is the emerging star, but Young looks to be stepping up as the Buckeyes’ third scorer behind him and Liddell. Young’s efficiency helped Ohio State hang around despite a sluggish start, and his attentiveness on the glass can help limit second chances for opponents.

Illinois: On a night when Cockburn struggled mightily, Plummer’s precision was crucial. But the Buckeyes limited him to three shots in the second half. He’ll have to find a way to keep getting open for the Illini to reach their potential.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: At Maryland on Sunday.

Illinois: At Michigan on Sunday.

Caption Ohio State's Kyle Young celebrates after making a shot during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Caption Illinois' Trent Frazier looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Caption Illinois' Alfonso Plummer celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)