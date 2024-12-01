No. 22 Xavier Musketeers welcome the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Sunday

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-4) at Xavier Musketeers (6-1)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -25.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Xavier takes on South Carolina State in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Musketeers have gone 5-0 at home. Xavier averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in road games. South Carolina State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Xavier averages 78.4 points, 9.8 more per game than the 68.6 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Musketeers.

Drayton Jones is shooting 63.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Latest hall of famer credits his parents for producing ‘a lot of good...
2
Springfield data center project proposes 100 jobs, over $1 billion...
3
Thanksgiving season is ‘Super Bowl’ for Urbana farm’s passionate potato...
4
Long-standing Middletown holiday presentation of ‘The Messiah’ set for...
5
Fenwick High names its first president