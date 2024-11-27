No. 22 Xavier plays Michigan

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -1.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Xavier takes on Michigan in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Musketeers have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Xavier averages 82.7 points while outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game.

The Wolverines have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Michigan ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 17.7 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 4.2.

Xavier averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.3 points for the Musketeers.

Nimari Burnett is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.8 points.

