No. 23 Miami (Ohio) extends winning streak to 23 games with 73-71 victory over Buffalo

Miami and Arizona (22-0) remain the only unbeaten teams in Division I.

Angelo Brizzi scored 22 points and Daniel Freitag had 18 to lead Buffalo (14-9, 4-7). The Bulls have lost seven of eight games following a 13-2 start that was the second-best in the program’s Division I history.

Noah Batchelor’s 3-pointer got Buffalo within 73-71 with 11 seconds remaining. Skaljac missed two free throws in the final 16 seconds, including the front end of one-and-one after Batchelor’s basket, but Ryan Sabol’s fallaway 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the front of the rim.

Miami’s 73 points were a season low. The RedHawks entered the game leading the country in averaging 93.7 points.

The Bulls tied the score three times with less than seven minutes remaining before Miami took command with a 6-0 run, holding Buffalo scoreless over a 3:49 span.

Miami led 38-35 at halftime after a back-and-forth period with nine lead changes and four ties.

This was the second close game between these teams this season. The RedHawks beat the Bulls 105-102 in overtime on Jan. 17

Miami’s ranking is its highest since being No. 22 in November 1998. They are the first MAC team ranked since Buffalo finished the 2018-19 season at No. 15.

Up next

Miami (Ohio): At Marshall on Saturday in the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge.

Buffalo: At South Alabama on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball