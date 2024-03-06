No. 25 Dayton beats Saint Louis 100-83, snaps a three-game road losing streak

“Great to see the ball go in,” Flyers coach Anthony Grant said. “I think we’ve got guys that are really good shooters, and it’s basketball. Some nights, your shots are going to fall and the shots fell tonight. We hit some tough ones.”

Brea and Elvis each scored 21 points for Dayton (23-6, 13-4 Atlantic 10), which won without starting point guard Javon Bennett, who was sidelined with a left thumb injury.

“Just knowing the amount of weapons that we have on this team and utilizing them, I guess it paid off today,” said Brea, who leads the NCAA by making 48.8% of his 3-pointers this season.

Gibson Jimerson scored 24 for the Billikens (11-19, 4-13), who are assured of their worst record in A-10 play in coach Travis Ford’s eight seasons. Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 17 points in his final home game for Saint Louis.

Dayton controlled the boards and finished with a 38-20 rebounding advantage.

“That’s something that we’ve been working on this whole season. This game, we’re heading in the right direction with it,” Brea said. “We’ve just got to keep being hard on the glass and keep doing what we’re doing.”

The Flyers surged ahead with a 21-3 run that was fueled by second-chance points. Brea hit a 3-pointer after an offensive rebound to give Dayton its first lead, and Elvis had a five-point possession by hitting two free throws after an intentional foul by Bruce Zhang and then connecting on a desperation, fall-away 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer.

Brea converted two free throws with 2:46 left in the first half to complete the run and push the lead to 42-28.

“They had to make them, and they made us pay for every open shot. Every mistake that we made, they made us pay and they didn’t miss,” Ford said. “We ran into a bunch of shot-makers. They made shots tonight, but I think that’s a product of them having the early offensive rebounding that gave them confidence.”

Kellen Thames had a pair of three-point plays — one on a stumbling fast-break layup and the other on an emphatic two-handed dunk — as Saint Louis whittled away at the lead with a 19-8 comeback, closing within 80-66 with 6:37 remaining. Brea answered with a 3-pointer and the Flyers later hit 3-pointers on three straight possessions.

The Billikens had won two of their previous three games, eclipsing 90 points in both wins.

“We’ve been able to outscore a few teams, but that’s what it boils down to. Our defense just hasn’t been very good,” Ford said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Dayton showed it can be dominant despite playing without its top point guards. Malachi Smith, the original starter, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Flyers’ opener. That forced Brea into the starting role, with Brady Uhl helping out off the bench.

“I thought other guys stepped into those different roles and did a really good job tonight,” Grant said.

UP NEXT:

Dayton: Attempts to close out a perfect home record against VCU on Friday.

Saint Louis: At St. Bonaventure on Saturday in its regular-season finale.

