No. 25 Texas A&M looks to build on strong road win over Florida when Aggies host Bowling Green

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas A&M looks to build on its decisive win at Florida when the Aggies take a break from Southeastern Conference play to host Bowling Green. It is their last non-conference game before embarking on five straight conference contests, including a visit from No. 7 Missouri on Oct. 5. Bowling Green returns after an early bye week following a 34-27 loss at then-No. 8 Penn State Sept. 7.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas A&M’s passing game vs. Bowling Green’s pass defense. Marcel Reed threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in his first collegiate start last week filling in for injured starter Conner Weigman. Coach Mike Elko said Weigman is still dealing with the injury and wouldn’t say who would start Saturday. Whoever it is will face a pass defense that is ranked 77th in the country, allowing 211.5 yards passing a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bowling Green: TE Harold Fannin Jr. ranks first in the nation among tight ends with 204 yards receiving, 131 yards after catch and 13 first down receptions. He has one score this season and averages 12 yards a reception.

Texas A&M: RB Le’Veon Moss had 18 carries for a career-high 110 yards against the Gators. He ranks seventh in the SEC by averaging 88 yards rushing a game and his three rushing TDs are tied for eighth in the conference.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko served as Bowling Green’s defensive coordinator from 2009-13. … The Falcons are 2-2 in games played in Texas and Saturday will be their first trip to the state since 1988, when they lost 49-12 at TCU. … Bowling Green QB Connor Bazelak needs 273 yards passing to reach 10,000 for his career. … WR Malcolm Johnson Jr., a transfer from Auburn, has 11 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown this season. … Texas A&M ranks ninth in the nation by averaging 263 yards rushing a game. … The Aggies had three interceptions against the Gators to give them five this season, which ranks first in the SEC. … WR Cyrus Allen leads the Aggies with 181 yards receiving. … RB Amari Daniels had 68 yards rushing against Florida to give him 1,014 in his career. … DE Cashius Howell transferred to A&M after three seasons at Bowling Green where he led the MAC with 9 ½ sacks last season.

