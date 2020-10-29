No. 3 Buckeyes look to keep rolling at No. 18 Penn State

Iowa offense vs. Northwestern defense. QB Spencer Petras was solid in the opener against Purdue, but the Hawkeyes had a couple turnovers and some pre-snap penalties that need to get cleaned up. Northwestern's defense has only two returning starters because of opt-outs. The Wildcats shut down Maryland and figure to get a tougher test on the road this week. Northwestern's Paddy Fisher is one of the best linebackers in the country.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The team that runs the ball best has won the Michigan State-Michigan game in 45 of the last 50 meetings. The Wolverines have to like their chances at home. They ran for 256 yards on the road against Minnesota last week; Michigan State managed 50 on the ground at home against Rutgers and averaged just 1.28 per carry.

LONG SHOT

There are signs of life in the Rutgers program. Following a win at Michigan State, the Scarlet Knights are a 10-point underdog to Indiana. Rutgers has played Indiana tough at home, and Greg Schiano has brought energy in his return to Piscataway. If the Hoosiers are still celebrating their overtime win over Penn State, Rutgers might make this a game.

IMPACT PLAYER

Purdue receiver David Bell was held to five catches for 18 yards against Illinois last year. Look for more production from him against the Illini on Saturday. He had 13 catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns against Iowa last week.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Penn State running back Noah Cain (21) rushes against Michigan State's Jacub Pansiuk, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the the 18th-ranked Nittany Lions' backfield as they prepare to face No. 3 Ohio State. Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday's, Oct. 24, 2020, overtime loss to Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left leg. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Credit: Al Goldis Credit: Al Goldis