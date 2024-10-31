No. 3 Penn State eyes validation while No. 4 Ohio State QB Howard seeks vindication in Big Ten clash

“I wanted to go there my whole life,” he said. “They didn’t think I was good enough. I guess we’ll see (on Saturday).”

About Howard, and the school that spurned him, too.

While Howard is searching for vindication when the fourth-ranked Buckeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) visit Beaver Stadium, the third-ranked Nittany Lions (7-0, 4-0) are seeking validation.

Ohio State has spent the better part of a decade serving as a roadblock between Penn State and a legit shot at the College Football Playoff. While the CFP field expanding from four teams to 12 opens up more pathways to a destination that's eluded the Nittany Lions in coach James Franklin's decade on the job, nudging the Buckeyes out of the way provides the most direct route.

While Franklin declined to play up the stakes, repeating his mantra of simply trying to go 1-0 this week to anyone who will listen, his players understand the opportunity at hand.

Nittany Lions tackle Drew Shelton played alongside Howard in high school. Unlike Howard, Shelton received the opportunity to pull on Penn State's iconic blue-and-white uniform. Shelton, like his teammates, is still waiting to be on the right side of a rivalry that's looked one-sided.

“In past years, it’s been close,” Shelton said. "Obviously, it’s a play here, a play there. It’s 10 guys doing it right, one guy doing it wrong. That’s how planes crash, small things.”

It's the same for Ohio State.

Small things — like Howard sliding as time ran out — cost the Buckeyes in a loss at Oregon three weeks ago. Another setback would dash any hopes of reaching the Big Ten title game and perhaps jeopardize Ohio State's CFP chances.

“A chance to go to Indianapolis (and the Big Ten championship) is on the line,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said.

It's likely the same for the Nittany Lions, who will have an opportunity to fell a longtime nemesis and put a large dent in Ohio State's CFP hopes in the process. It's a tantalizing idea for a program eager to put the narrative that Penn State has been good but not quite elite to rest.

“I’m ready to make a statement,” Penn State safety Jaylen Reed said. "I feel like I can’t go four years without beating them, so I’m ready to make a statement and win this game.”

Ailing Allar

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar exited last week's victory at Wisconsin late in the first half with a left leg injury. Backup Beau Pribula came on and performed well in relief as the Nittany Lions pulled away late.

Allar was healthy enough to suit up for practice on Wednesday and Thursday, although Franklin said Allar's availability would be a game-time decision. The junior struggled against the Buckeyes a year ago, completing just 18 of 42 for 191 yards but has thrived this fall in first-year offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's more progressive attack.

Ground struggles

Ohio State comes to Happy Valley sputtering a bit. The Buckeyes slogged through a 21-17 victory over Nebraska last Saturday, a game in which Ohio State ran for a season-low 64 yards, with no explosive plays from stars Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.

It didn't help that left tackle Josh Simmons was lost for the season with a knee injury against Oregon. Zen Michalski, Simmons' replacement, left in the third quarter against the Cornhuskers with an injury of his own on a day the offensive line had trouble protecting Howard against a Nebraska defense that had given up 56 points the week before against Indiana.

Now Ohio State is playing the Big Ten's second-ranked defense, led by edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Reese available

Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese will be available for the entire game after the Big Ten overturned a targeting call Reese received in the fourth quarter against the Cornhuskers.

Ohio State appealed the on-field decision, arguing Reese shouldn't have been ejected for his hit on Nebraska receiver Jahmal Banks. Reese was penalized after his head and shoulder appeared to make contact with Banks’ head and neck area on a tackle after Banks made a sliding catch.

If the call had stood, Reese would be forced to sit out the first half against the Nittany Lions.

Battle ready

Penn State is unbeaten but not untested. The Nittany Lions season includes a three-plus hour weather delay on the road at West Virginia in the opener, overcoming a halftime deficit at home against Bowling Green and a massive second-half rally fueled by tight end Tyler Warrenat Southern Cal.

“I feel like this team, it just shows like we never give up,” running back Nick Singleton said. “We’re going to play four quarters every game, which this week’s going to be, too.”

