No. 4 Ohio State looks for home win vs No. 9 Iowa

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have combined to account for 52 percent of Ohio State's scoring this season. For Iowa, Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have scored 58 percent of the team's points this season, including 76 percent of all Hawkeyes points over their last five.LIKEABLE LUKA: Garza has connected on 44.6 percent of the 74 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last three games. He's also made 70.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawkeyes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has 44 assists on 85 field goals (51.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Iowa has assists on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.