No. 4 Ohio State tops Penn State 92-82 for 7th straight win

But Washington picked up the pace as Liddell was sitting courtside in foul trouble. The Buckeyes' guard scored seven points in 1:24 and drained a 3-pointer to give Ohio State a 72-64 lead with 8:58 left.

Penn State cut the deficit to four with 5:10 remaining, but couldn’t get any closer as the Buckeyes made nine of their final 11 free throws to close out the game.

THE BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had already equaled their 11 conference wins from a year ago. Three out of their next five games will come against ranked opponents, and the Buckeyes get all of them at home, where they’re 10-1 this season.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions played arguably their best first half of the season. They hadn’t scored more than 61 points in any of their last four, but shot 53% from 3-point range in the first half and had the Buckeyes on their heels plenty.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts No. 3 Michigan on Sunday.

Penn State: Visits No. 11 Iowa on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25