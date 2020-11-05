No. 6 Cincinnati focuses on Houston amid playoff buzz

Fickell raised the caution flags this week for Saturday's game against the Houston Cougars (2-2, 2-1). Last season the banged-up Cougars led 21-17 going into the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats rallied for a 38-23 win.

The Cougars are dealing with some injuries again going into this week’s matchup. But Fickell won’t allow the Bearcats to let their guard down.

“They were struggling a bit last year when we went down to Houston, and they gave us everything we could ask for,” he said.

Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune threw two touchdown passes in last year’s meeting, but the Bearcats kept him in the pocket, prevented him from making plays with his feet, and forced him into three interceptions.

Tune, however, could be without his top playmaker after Marquez Stevenson left last week’s game against Central Florida with an ankle injury. If Stevenson can’t play, junior Bryson Smith — who had three catches for 38 yards in the 44-21 loss to UCF — will take his spot.

“Kind of sucks when your best player goes out after one catch,” Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen said.

Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder, meanwhile, accounted for 397 total yards and nine touchdowns in wins over SMU and Memphis. After a slow start, the junior is playing at a high level.

“Things are slowing down in his head,” Fickell said. “Early on, he was pressing and forcing things. He has confidence in his offensive line. That helps him to play a little bit freer.”

Cincinnati has won 17 straight home games.

Others things to consider ahead of Saturday's game:

THE INJURY BUG

Injuries are impacting both teams. In addition to Stevenson, the Cougars also have lost running back Terrell Brown and offensive lineman Patrick Paul to season-ending injuries. The Bearcats could be without top receiver Alec Pierce, cornerback Arquon Bush and tight end Bruno Labelle.

EXPERIENCED BEARCATS

Cincinnati has the luxury of having eight senior starters on defense.

“Strong, athletic, old up front,” Holgorsen said. “Coach Fickell is a really good football coach. All these are his guys. I hope and pray they have me around long enough to talk about all my seniors that have been together.”

Holgorsen is in his second season at Houston while Fickell is in his fourth at Cincinnati.

RUSHING IS THE KEY

Houston needs to establish the run to be successful against Cincinnati, but that may prove to be a challenge. The Cougars average 134 rushing yards per game. The Bearcats are allowing only 97.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE

Cincinnati is the highest ranked conference opponent Houston has faced on the road since the Cougars played third-ranked Texas on Nov. 10, 1984. Houston's last win over a top-10 team on the road came in 2009 at Oklahoma State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

Cincinnati wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (7) celebrate Tucker's touchdown against Memphis during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 49-10. (Photo by Gary Landers) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune (3) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Credit: Eric Christian Smith Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen celebrates his team's touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Credit: Eric Christian Smith Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (4) celebrates his touchdown with Deontay Anderson during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Credit: Eric Christian Smith Credit: Eric Christian Smith