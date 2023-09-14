No. 6 Ohio State hosts Western Kentucky in tune up for next week's road clash with No. 9 Notre Dame

Western Kentucky (2-0) at No. 6 Ohio State (2-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: Ohio State by 29 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Buckeyes have one more chance to tune up before the Sept. 25 collision with No. 9 Notre Dame at South Bend. They're still trying to smooth out the early season wrinkles that come with a new starting quarterback and three new starters on the offensive linemen. The defense has allowed a total of 10 points in the first two games. Western Kentucky hasn't had trouble scoring. The Hilltoppers' 93 points in the first two weeks is second best in Conference USA.

KEY MATCHUP

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. against Western Kentucky secondary. Harrison, arguably the best wideout in the nation, had seven catches for 160 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season last week. The Hilltoppers have limited opponents to about 189 passing yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Kentucky: Quarterback Austin Reed is tops in the conference with an average of more than 294 passing yards per game. He's tossed six touchdown passes. Last week he completed passes to 10 different receivers.

Ohio State: QB Kyle McCord threw three touchdown passes last week. He completed 14 of 20 for 258 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Hilltoppers won conference titles in 2015 and 2016 under current Louisville coach Jeff Brohm. ... Fifth-year coach Tyson Helton is 34-21 at Western Kentucky. ... The Hilltoppers have been susceptible to the run, allowing an average of nearly 265 yards per game. ... The best player on the WKU defense is DE JaQues Evans, who was first team all-conference last season. ... Ohio State's defense has allowed only 12 plays of 10 or more yards. That's tied for second best in the nation. ... RB TreVeyon Henderson is 78 yards away from joining 27 others in the career 2,000-yard rushing club at Ohio State. ... The Buckeyes defense has allowed an average of only 193.5 yards per game, including just 108.5 passing yards. ... The unit is second nationally in scoring defense, having allowed one touchdown and 10 total points. ... Twelve players played in Ohio Stadium for the first time last week. ... Against Youngstown State, McCord completed passes to eight different receivers. ... Buckeyes CB Denzel Burke recorded his second career interception last week.

