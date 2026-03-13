No. 6 UConn bounces back to beat Xavier 93-68 in the Big East quarterfinals

Hurley was animated at times on the sideline but stayed in the game until it was over, unlike when he got ejected in the final second of a 68-62 defeat at Marquette on Saturday. That cost UConn a share of the Big East regular-season title and perhaps a chance at earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The second-seeded Huskies on Friday night face 11th-seeded Georgetown, which upset Villanova 78-64 to extend the Hoyas' improbable run. Top-seeded and 13th-ranked St. John’s plays No. 4 seed Seton Hall in the first semifinal at Madison Square Garden.

The semifinals feature four of the seven original Big East members for the first time since 1994.

UConn's size and talent was too much for the 10th-seeded Musketeers, who beat No. 7 seed Marquette 89-87 in the first round Wednesday night. Reed was one of three Huskies players in double figures, with Ball scoring 19 points and Alex Karaban 15.

UConn outrebounded the Musketeers 40-28 and outscored them 42-16 in the paint while shooting 57% from the field. Richard Pitino's group was just 19 of 51 for 37% shooting, with Filip Borovicanin leading all scorers with 22 points.

Up next

UConn swept the regular-season season series against Georgetown, winning their matchups 64-62 and 79-75.

