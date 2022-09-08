No. 7 Oklahoma seeks 2-0 start under new coach Venables

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel vs. Kent State's secondary. Gabriel, a transfer from Central Florida, had a solid outing in the opener against UTEP with 233 yards and two touchdowns passing and a rushing score. Kent State gave up 345 yards and four touchdowns passing to Washington's Michael Penix Jr. in the opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kent State: WR Dante Cephas. He caught 82 passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns last season and opened this season with six catches for 105 yards against Washington.

Oklahoma: DE Reggie Grimes. He opened the season with 2 1/2 sacks against UTEP, including a sack on the last play of the first half that ended a scoring threat by the Miners. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior also forced a fumble and had a quarterback hurry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kent State lost to Northern Illinois in the MAC championship game last season. ... Oklahoma has won 28 of its past 29 home games. ... The Sooners held UTEP to 28 yards rushing on 31 attempts. ... Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee completed 12 of 24 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown and ran for 47 yards against Washington. He also threw two interceptions. ... Oklahoma had the ball for just 21:27 in its opener but won 45-13.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, center, gestures on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) carries as UTEP safety Kobe Hylton (2) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) celebrates after sacking UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)