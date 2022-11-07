No. 8 Iowa State women roll past Cleveland State, 87-54

Gabriella Smith led Cleveland State with 16 points and Brittni Moore added nine.

The Cyclones jumped to a 21-6 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter and owned a 60-20 advantage early in the third.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State may be even better than last season, when the Cyclones won a school-record 28 games and advanced to their first Sweet 16 since 2010. The 6-foot-6 Soares, a two-time NAIA Division I player of the year, is a key addition.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Southern on Thursday, before making its first road trip to in-state rival Northern Iowa on Nov. 16. Cleveland State plays three of its first four on the road, with the lone home date coming Saturday at Hofstra.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25