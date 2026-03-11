No. 9 seed Cincinnati beats Utah 73-66 to reach the second round of the Big 12 Tournament

The Bearcats have won seven of their last nine games, a streak that began with a 20-point victory over the Knights in early February and includes a rare win by a road team over Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse a couple of weeks ago.

Terrence Brown had 22 points and six assists for the Utes (10-22), who finished the season with five straight losses and 18 in their last 20 games. Keanu Dawes had 15 points and 12 rebounds while Seydou Traore scored 12.

Cincinnati closed the first half on an 15-2 run to take a 29-20 lead into the break, and it managed to extend the advantage to 48-33 by the midway point of the second half, when it seemed as if the Bearcats were about to put the game away.

Brown almost single-handedly kept the Utes in it.

He answered with back-to-back baskets as part of a mid-half scoring burst, then scored nine consecutive points for Utah down the stretch. The last of them was a three-point play that got the Utes within 66-61 with 3:07 to go.

Utah was still within 68-64 with a minute left, but Day Day Thomas and Celestine made free throws to put the game away.

Up next

Cincinnati split two games with UCF this season with each winning at home.

Utah begins to regroup in the offseason.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball