No arrests yet in street party shooting that killed 1, injured 27 in Ohio

Police investigating a shooting at a street party in Akron that left one dead have increased the number injured by three

Updated 51 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police investigating a shooting at a street party in Akron that left one dead have increased the number injured by three, bringing the total to 27 people. Two remained in critical condition, Akron's police chief said Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting last weekend, said police Chief Brian Harding, who added that it was too early to talk about what led to the shooting.

Investigators have recovered shell casings from five different guns although it remains unclear whether more than one person fired from a vehicle into the crowd of more than 100 people, Harding said. At least one person at the party fired back, he said.

Investigators found 45 shell casings along the block where the shooting happened early Sunday, Harding said.

Killed in the shooting was 27-year-old LaTeris Cook, of Akron.

Officers tried to break up the party after getting noise complaints Saturday night, about two hours before the shooting, Harding said. More than 200 people were at the party at that point, including some who were shooting off fireworks.

