No charges in fatal 2020 shooting by off-duty Cleveland cop

Desmond Franklin, 22, was killed on April 9 in an altercation with off-duty Cleveland officer Jose Garcia that investigators say began when Garcia saw Franklin and a 17-year-old teen steal two cases of soda from a delivery truck parked at a convenience story.

After Garcia exchanged words with Franklin, he drove off and Franklin followed him, according to the attorney general’s investigation. Franklin pulled alongside and pointed a gun at him and Garcia then fired five times, hitting Franklin in the head and killing him almost immediately, the investigation found.