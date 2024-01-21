Noel, Holden guide Wright State to 95-81 victory over Milwaukee

Brandon Noel had 23 points, Tanner Holden scored 20 and Wright State defeated Milwaukee 95-81
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 23 points, Tanner Holden scored 20 and Wright State defeated Milwaukee 95-81 on Saturday night.

Noel and Holden both had five rebounds for the Raiders (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League). Trey Calvin shot 5 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

BJ Freeman finished with 17 points for the Panthers (9-10, 4-4). Kentrell Pullian added 15 points and two steals for Milwaukee. In addition, Erik Pratt finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

