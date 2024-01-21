Noel, Holden guide Wright State to 95-81 victory over Milwaukee

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 23 points, Tanner Holden scored 20 and Wright State defeated Milwaukee 95-81 on Saturday night.
Noel and Holden both had five rebounds for the Raiders (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League). Trey Calvin shot 5 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.
BJ Freeman finished with 17 points for the Panthers (9-10, 4-4). Kentrell Pullian added 15 points and two steals for Milwaukee. In addition, Erik Pratt finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
