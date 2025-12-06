Noel leads Xavier against Cincinnati after 20-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Cincinnati after Mariyah Noel scored 20 points in Xavier's 61-47 victory against the Providence Friars.

The Bearcats are 2-2 in home games. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Thomas averaging 2.9.

The Musketeers have gone 1-0 away from home. Xavier gives up 63.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Cincinnati makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Xavier averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Caliyah DeVillasee is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.8 points.

Noel is averaging 17.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Musketeers. MacKenzie Givens is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.