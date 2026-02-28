Noel leads Xavier against Creighton after 24-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Creighton after Mariyah Noel scored 24 points in Xavier's 77-65 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Musketeers have gone 8-8 in home games. Xavier gives up 66.8 points and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Bluejays are 10-9 in Big East play. Creighton has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Xavier is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton averages 68.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 66.8 Xavier allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Creighton won the last meeting 82-64 on Jan. 21. Grace Boffeli scored 18 points to help lead the Bluejays to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah White is averaging 6.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Musketeers. Noel is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Neleigh Gessert averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Ava Zediker is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.