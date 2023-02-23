X
Nolley, Cincinnati defeat Temple 88-83 in OT

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Landers Nolley II scored 20 points, including nine in the overtime, as the Cincinnati Bearcats knocked off the Temple Owls 88-83 on Wednesday night

CINCINNATI (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored nine of his 20 points in overtime and Cincinnati beatTemple 88-83 on Wednesday night.

Zach Hicks' 3-pointer with 23 seconds left brought Temple into a 75-all tie. Nolley missed his 3 attempt with four seconds to go to force overtime.

Nolley also had five rebounds for the Bearcats (19-10, 10-6 American Athletic Conference). David Dejulius added 20 points making all nine of his foul shots and distributing seven assists. Dan Skillings Jr. recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Damian Dunn scored 34 points for the Owls (15-14, 9-7), Hysier Miller scored 13 points and had seven rebounds and six assists and Hicks scored 11 pulled seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Cincinnati's next game is Sunday against Memphis on the road, while Temple hosts UCF on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

